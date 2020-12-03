Former GDF Chief-of-Staff Gary Best freed of causing death by dangerous driving charge

Last Updated on Thursday, 3 December 2020, 15:43 by Denis Chabrol

Former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best was Thursday freed on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Magistrate Rondel Weever upheld the no-case submissions and said “the prosecution failed to establish that Mr. Best was driving dangerously and consequently the case has been brought to an end,” Defence Lawyer Nigel Hughes told reporters briefly.

For his part, Mr. Best said “I’m happy that the matter has come to an end.”

Mr. Best was accused of hitting down former national cyclist. Jude Bentley on February 8, 2020.

Police, at the time, had said he had been driving under the influence of alcohol based on a breathalyzer test.

For his part, Mr. Best had publicly expressed remorse for the death of Mr. Bentley. After the accident, he had opted out of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change’s campaign for the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.