Two COVID deaths on Sunday push toll to 151

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 November 2020, 21:42 by Denis Chabrol

The death of a six-day old baby boy and a 31-year old woman on Sunday pushed the number of persons to have succumbed to the coronavirus, COVID-19, to 151, the Health Ministry indicated.

The woman is from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) who died while receiving care at a government medical facility.

He is believed to be the youngest person who has died from the virus since it was first detected here in March of this year.

The Heath Ministry says the infant was from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara. The Health Ministry says he died while receiving care at a government medical facility.

Latest figures show that three of the 75 hospitalised persons are receiving Intensive Care. 782 other COVID positive cases have been told to isolate themselves at home.

There are 38 new cases, and 43 others are in institutional quarantine to see if they will develop symptoms of the viral disease.

The Health Ministry also says 4,346 persons have so far recovered. In all Guyana has to date recorded 5,376 positive cases