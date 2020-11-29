Guyana, Suriname target companies with track record to conduct Corentyne River bridge feasibility study

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 November 2020, 21:22 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana and Suriname are inviting expressions of interest from companies with a proven track record to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of the bridge across the Corentyne River.

“Assessments will be based on technical competence, qualification and experience, local and regional experience on similar arrangements, financial capability and existing commitments,” the advertisement in Guyanese newspapers said on Sunday.

They have until February 15, 2021 to submit their documents showing how they would conduct environmental and social impact statements, prepare detailed designs, drawings, cost estimates and bid documents for the construction of the bridge and approach roads. The bridge would be built from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana.

The Ministry of Public Works said after the expressions of interest are assessed, not less than three and not more than six applicants would be provided with the full terms of reference and invited to submit technical and financial proposals to undertake the assignment.

Suriname’s Starnieuws first reported on the decision last week, and on Sunday Guyana’s Ministry of Public Works advertised for consultants to submit proposals for conducting the study.

The decision to build the bridge to “enhance trade and cultural exchanges” was concretised last week when President Irfaan Ali visited neighbouring Suriname for that country’s 45th Independence anniversary.

Starnieuws reports that Suriname’s Minister of Public Works Riad Nurmohamed and his Guyanese counterpart Juan Edghill have signed a memorandum of understanding on infrastructure projects, including the bridge over the Corentyne River.

That publication states that an agreement has also been signed for the construction of a fiber optic cable connection and bus transport between Suriname and Guyana.

This was the first official meeting of a working group established by the presidents of the two neighbouring South American nations.

Suriname’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, Albert Jubitana; Director of the Maritime Authority Suriname, Michel Amafo; Ranu Mathura on behalf of NV Airport Management, Guyanese ambassador Elisabeth Harper and Director of Civil Engineering, Santosh Soman also participated in the meeting.