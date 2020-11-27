Nigerian allegedly linked to global multimillion dollar racket arrested, charged in Guyana

Last Updated on Friday, 27 November 2020, 12:15 by Denis Chabrol

A Nigerian man, who is allegedly linked to a global financial racket, has been arrested and charged in Guyana, police said.

Police say Uche Raymond Okoye also known as Uche Parker, who entered Guyana illegally from Brazil through Lethem is “part of a criminal organisation which seeks to fraudulently receive cash deposits from unsuspecting Guyanese victims.”

The Guyana Police Force said yhat criminal network has been ongoing for the past six months in Guyana now with links to the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Paraguay and the United States of America among other countries.

He was charged and arraigned on Tuesday November 24, 2020 charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretence, demanding money by menace and illegally entering Guyana.

Police alleged that Mr. Okoye is part of a network involving Nigerian Nationals

who collaborate with other associates and solicited cash from their victims by promising high valued merchandise to be delivered following the payment of a charge or fee amounting to millions from four victims so far.

Appearing before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates Court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison.

The matter is adjourned to the December 7.

Police said more charges would be laid against him and probably others shortly as the investigation widens and more victims come forward with reports.