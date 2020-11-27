James Bond released from police custody

Last Updated on Friday, 27 November 2020, 11:55 by Denis Chabrol

Attorney-at-Law James Bond was Friday morning released from police custody, his lawyer Patrice Henry said.

Mr. Bond, according to his Attorney, was granted GYD$200,000 station bail.

He waa asked to return to the Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department headquarters on Monday.

Mr. Henry expressed concern earlier Friday that the police detained Mr. Bond overnight without further questioning him all day Thursday.

“Ironically he was not contacted by the investigators for the entire The plan is to delay his investigation…Steps will be taken to address this flagrant violation of his fundamental and constitutional rights,” he said.

On Wednesday, a police arranged a confrontation between Mr. Bond and Avalong Jagnandan as well as Eddie Doolall. A similar one had been held ve t when him and Glen Low-A-Chee.

Mr. Bond has consistently denied receiving at least two tranches of GYD$60 million each from Messrs. Jagnandan and Doolall in connection with the leasing of lands from the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited.

Police are probing the lease of lands to several entities by NICIL, saying that the law prohibits sub-leasing.

The now fired acting Head of NICIL, Colvin Heath-London is among several persons questioned so far.

Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Volda Lawrence and Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon had condemned Mr. Bond’s detention.