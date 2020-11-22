146 now dead from COVID in Guyana

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 November 2020, 22:30 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 146, with three more deaths reported Sunday night.

The Health Ministry says those who succumbed are a 29-year old man from Region Seven- Cuyuni/ Mazaruni, an 89-year old man from Region Six- East Berbice/ Corentyne and an 88-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

The Health Ministry says they died while receiving care at a government medical facility. “Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person. The

Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace,” the Health Ministry said.

Within the past 24 hours, Guyana recorded 40 new cases.

Official figures also show that 78 persons are isolated at a government facility and 886 others have been allowed to isolate at home.

Fifty-seven others are being monitored at a government facility to see if they will develop symptoms of the viral disease.

Latest statistics released on Sunday by the Health Ministry show that 4,019 of the 5,133 infected persons have recovered so far.