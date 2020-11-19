Member of United Arab Emirates ruling family heads investment visit to Guyana

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 November 2020, 14:08 by Denis Chabrol

Sheikh Ahmad Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday headed an eight-member delegation to Guyana today for a three-day visit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Jardine-Waddell said.

She told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that the “working visit” would include meetings with senior government officials. “It’s investment, a wide range of areas including that (oil and gas),” she said in a brief interview.

Sources said the team is expected to meet with President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister responsible for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The team is scheduled to leave on Saturday.

Sheikh Ahmad Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum is a leading member of the ruling family of the UAE.

The Private Office has a portfolio of privately held group companies that focus mainly on infrastructure development, energy projects, Liquid Natural Gas terminal development, commodity & oil trading , water desalination, water recirculation as well as education and agricultural projects.

Guyana is hoping that a natural gas pipeline can be landed onshore to generate electricity and supply cooking gas at very low prices. Already, Guyana is buying dual-powered electricity generators that can use both heavy fuel oil and natural gas.