Canecutter stabs wife to death – police

Last Updated on Saturday, 14 November 2020, 15:20 by Denis Chabrol

A canecutter has been arrested in connection with the late Friday night stabbing death of his wife during an argument over claims that she had another relationship.

Police indicated that the man became enraged after the woman, 28-year old Amrita “Sally” Rahim, threatened to move out. “The suspect was heard accusing the victim of infidelity the day before. In response to the accusation the victim threatened to leave the house resulting in further verbal abuse by both parties during which the suspect went to the kitchen and returned with a knife and stabbed the victim who was at the time lying on her bed and the ran out of the house,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The altercation began after she, her husband and childreN, ages 11, 10 and seven years old, attended a birthday party in the yard where they lived at Marcy Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Police said Rahim and her husband were consuming liquor.

The 32 year old man alleged stabbed the woman at about 11:45 Friday night. One stab wound was seen on her left side breast, the force added.

Investigators were informed that after the man left the house, an alarm was raised by one of the children, to which relatives who lived in the said yard responded, and found the victim in an unconscious state.

Rahim was rushed by a taxi to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.