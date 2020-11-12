Prison guards held in connection with marijuana find at Lusignan Prison

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 November 2020, 15:12 by Denis Chabrol

Two prison guards, who were at the Lusignan Prison barracks at Cecil Kilkenny Training College, have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a quantity of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed almost one kilogramme.

They have been identified as 34-year-old Quincy Jemmott of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara and 39-year old Seon Alert of Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice.

At the time of their arrest, they had been assigned to work at the Lusignan Prison.

Police say that at about 11 O’clock Wednesday night, prison officials searched the barracks and found a black plastic bag in a cupboard under a sink. Police say the bag was opened in the presence of the two prison officers.

Investigators say it contained two large transparent ziplock bag containing a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.