CANU offers to protect suspect in 11.5 ton Belgian cocaine bust

The Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, James Singh on Saturday offered protective custody to a suspect in the 11.5 ton cocaine bust in Belgium last week, even as investigators grilled a number of customs officers about the absence of no scanner images for the shipping container.

Wanted for questioning is Marlon Primo of MA Trading registered at 35 Factory Road, Paradise, East Coast Demerara. CANU said his last known addresses are 701 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara and 69 Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara.

The agency said he “is wanted” for questioning. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is kindly asked to make contact with CANU HQ – 2273507, 2260431

Mr, Singh said, “we are offering him protection because we know he is concerned about his safety and security; we are offering him a lifeline because we know he is afraid.

CANU on Saturday interrogated the customs officers about the absence of images of the shipping container whose officially stated cargo was scrap metal.

The container transited Guadeloupe, a French island in the Caribbean, before arriving in Belgium where it was busted with 11. 5 tonnes of cocaine.