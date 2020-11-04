GTT donates $300,000 worth of Pinktober bottles to NGOs

As the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) wrapped up its annual Pinktober month observation, the company, over the weekend, distributed some 200 Pinktober bottles to several of its Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) partners.

Receiving 50 bottles each were the Giving Hope Foundation, the Guyana Cancer Institute, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Oncology Unit and the Periwinkle Cancer Club.

“This is another way of us extending our gratitude to these NGOs for their continued collaboration with us during Pinktober. We want them to know that we appreciate their efforts in spreading cancer awareness and providing care to patients across Guyana,” said GTT’s Pinktober Coordinator, Diana Gittens.

Head of the Giving Hope Foundation, Dr. Latoya Gooding acknowledged GTT for its generous donation, while pledging her organisation’s continued support for promoting early detection and full support to Cancer patients in Guyana.

“We are grateful for the timely donation of 50 bottles for our cancer patients and survivors. Over the years, GTT has been supporting our cancer patients and survivors with sponsorship of Radiotherapy treatment, CT scans, etc. Not only does GTT provide monetary support but during the month of October they provide care packages and other mental health support for those affected by cancer,” Gooding was quoted as saying in a GTT statement.

Gittens noted that the company will be donating another 100 Pinktober bottles to the Berbice and Linden Cancer Institute over the next weekend.

While the month of October has ended, GTT took the opportunity to encourage persons to continue to give to the Pinktober Fund year round. Gittens said, “donations can be made at any time to mmg+ merchant code 07693. A donation can help save a life.”