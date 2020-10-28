Son of The Citizenship Initiative’s former presidential candidate commits suicide

The 15-year old son of former presidential candidate of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) presidential candidate and well-known teacher, Rondha-Ann Lam earlier Wednesday shot himself to death at their residence at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

Crime scene detectives said a suspected gunshot wound was seen to the left side temple and an exit wound to the right side head while the firearm was next to his hand. A spent shell and a war head were also recovered, police added.

The Guyana Police Force suggested that the lad left behind a note with his sister and immediately after she heard a gunshot from inside his bedroom. “According to one of the sisters, she was inside her room when her brother went into her bedroom and give her a book page with writing and went back into his bedroom.

As a result, she followed him and saw when he went into his haversack and took out a firearm and closed his bedroom door and shortly after she heard a gunshot. She went downstairs and told the baby sitter what she saw. The baby sitter was at that time downstairs with the other brother,” police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 PM at their home, triggering an outpouring of sympathy on Social Media from, among others, politicians. “Rhonda Lam, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. As a mother my hearts grieves with you.

Be strong my dear,” said Juretha Fernandes, a parliamentarian for the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC). Mrs. Lam’s colleague TCI member, Shaz Ally also expressed sympathy. “My sincere condolences to you, Rondha-Ann Lam and family. My prayers are with you and your entire family. Rest in peace little one,” he said.

Police did not name the boy or his parents, but said his mother is a teacher and his father is an enforcement officer at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Sleuths were told that at about 6:30 AM, the boy’s father left home for work, leaving his licensed pistol with a number of matching rounds on top of a built-in closet which is located in his bedroom on the lower flat. His wife left shortly after for work, leaving the baby sitter alone with the deceased, his brother and sisters.