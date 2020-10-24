West Berbice residents block public road again with burning tyres

For the second time this month residents of Number 5 Village West Coast Berbice have set fires across the public road, apparently as a constant reminder that no one has been arrested for the killing and mutilation of cousins Joel and Isaiah Henry.

Residents burned old tyres and other things across the Number 5 Public Road the same day that Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha led a team of officials to meet with sugar cane farmers at Skeldon, Corentyne and other areas.

The Guyana Police Force says at about 1:45 PM, they received a report of the public road r through No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice, being blocked.

“Following receipt, ranks from the Division immediately responded and observed that the road was indeed blocked and the debris used to block same lit and burning,” police said.

Police say they managed to partially extinguish the fire and clear the roadway, allowing traffic to flow again, and that ranks are still on the ground working to clear the remainder of the roadway.

The Henry cousins and Naresh Singh were killed days apart in early September. A number of persons had been held and later released on station bail. Police have dispatched samples to St. Lucia, through cooperation with the Regional Security System.