Guyana’s coronavirus death toll now 111, amid poor enforcement of measures

Guyana’s coronavirus death toll on Sunday afternoon stood at 111, even as the country grapples with lax enforcement of measures to help curb the further spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the latest fatality is a 78-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini) who died while receiving care at “our medical facility.”

Earlier Sunday, authorities reported that the 110 death from COVID-19 was a 55-year old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a government healthcare institution.

With the reduction in the curfew hours to 9 PM to 4 AM instead of 6 PM to 6 AM, commercial life has effectively returned to normal but there is little or no enforcement of the gazetted order that provides for the wearing of masks and staying at home unless necessary.

Despite threats of by City Hall to charge people who do not wear masks, the majority of vendors in and around the Vendors Arcade and Stabroek Market areas are not doing so. Many minibus operators- drivers and conductors- are not wearing masks and their vehicles are still being filled to capacity at three or four in a seat.

Even after 9 PM, police at the Stabroek Market outpost do nothing to enforce the measures as taxis and buses are seen parked just outside and many people are seen mingling around.

Of the 16,744 tests conducted, 3,710 were positive and 2,625 have recovered. Currently, 843 persons are in isolation at home, and of the 119 hospitalised 14 were in Intensive Care. 43 others are quarantined at a government facility to see if they will develop symptoms.