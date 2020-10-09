Deputy Chief Elections Officer charged with misconduct in public office, granted GYD$300,000 bail

Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers was Friday morning granted on $150,000 bail each on two counts of misconduct in public office related to the March 2, 2020 general elections.

Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan granted Ms. Myers her pretrial liberty after representation by her lawyers Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels.

The Deputy Chief Elections Officer was arrested on October 6 after she surrendered to police in the company of her lawyers. Police said she was arrested for “conspiracy to defraud.” She opted to remain silent throughout the interrogation process and was overnight Thursday charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

Attorney-at-Law Daniels said she was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Ms. Myers now joins a list of four other GECOM officials who have been charged with offences they allegedly committed in connection with the general and regional elections. The others are Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, Information Technology Officer Enrique Livan and Registration Officer, Sheffern February.