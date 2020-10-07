Former PNCR Leader hospitalised with COVID-19

Former leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Robert Corbin has been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, well-placed sources said.

The sources said he was admitted on Tuesday and his condition is listed as stable. He is warded at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

He is 72 years.

Mr. Corbin is a former Deputy Prime Minister and former Opposition Leader.

He exited active political life in 2012 when incumbent David Granger won an internal elections to take over the mantle. Party sources say he remains an influential figure in the background whenever certain key decisions have to be made.