GPHC refutes suggestion that serving nurse died from COVID-19

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday refuted claims by several nurses of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) that a serving nurse died from the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Several nurses and a representative of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) indicated that Nurse Mark King succumbed to the viral disease and he was not rewarded for his hard work.

But the Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC Retired Brigadier George Lewis said Mr. King retired on July 1, 2020 after 31 years service and he has not been working at Guyana’s leading public hospital. “Since his retirement he has not been working here. No need to quarantine anyone since he was being treated in the Covid ICU (Intensive Care Unit),” Mr. Lewis told Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM.

The nurses are demanding risk allowances for all of them at the GPHC because they are all working in an environment where they are being exposed to the coronavirus.

About 35 of them picketed outside the GPHC on Monday morning to press their demands for improved conditions of work including increased salaries, more personal protective equipment and gratuities and pensions.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall this week wrote the President of the Guyana Public Service Union, Patrick Yarde warning him that continued protests by the nurses may lead to criminal charges, dismissals, and non-recognition of the union.