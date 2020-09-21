GTT fully restores landline services to Region 3 customers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it restored landline services to customers in Region 3 on Sunday, completing

underwater repairs ahead of schedule.

On Sunday evening, the company announced the full restoration of telecommunication services to the area, days earlier than anticipated. On September

8, 2020 suspected sabotage to a fiber-optic cable belonging to GTT impacted over 25000 customers in West Demerara – within 24 hours, mobile and internet services were restored but landline service remained impacted.

“We have since been able to restore landline services to all communities and are thankful to our technicians for ensuring that this restoration was done ahead of schedule,” said PR Manager at GTT, Jasmin Harris.

Harris explained that to fully restore service to Region 3, approvals from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) was necessary, and divers had to map the points of the damage to begin splicing and repairs. “GTT apologizes to its customers for the major service disruption and calls on communities across Guyana to work together to prevent future acts of sabotage,” Harris stated.

“We all have a responsibility to be vigilant, to prevent service disruptions that negatively impact a range of customers – including children reliant on telecommunications for their learning,” Harris stressed. “It’s unfortunate the state in which we retrieved our cable – let’s

avoid these unnecessary disruptions and bring the perpetrators to justice,” she added.

Persons can report acts of sabotage to GTT infrastructure, by calling 0908 or emailing [email protected]; a 2 million dollar reward is being offered.