Guyanese dies in road accident in Antigua

A Guyanese man died in a road accident in Antigua when the speeding vehicle he lost control of the speeding vehicle and flipped several times on a newly-constructed road, authorities said.

He has been identified as Vijai Persaud, an employee of Meridian Construction company.

Antigua Newsroom reports that at about 11:55 Saturday night, the Guyanese was driving a vehicle at a fast rate of speed when he lost control.

The vehicle ran off the road and flipped several times before it stopped. The accident occurred on Friar’s Hill Road in the vicinity of Sir Wright George Police Academy.

His body was thrown from the wreckage and was found lying face down. A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 12:31 Sunday morning. His body was removed to Barnes Funeral Home.

There have been several accidents on that road alone, including one as recent as yesterday. The Friar’s Hill Road remains under construction under the UK Funded Road Rehabilitation Project. Last week, Antiguan police warned residents to slow down after 67 traffic accidents occurred there.