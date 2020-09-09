GTT fixing Internet, telephone outage on West Demerara

Technicians of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) were Wednesday working feverishly to restore Internet, landline and mobile phone services to the West Coast Demerara, a company spokeswoman said.
She said the service has been down since 8 O’clock Tuesday night. The telecommunications company said it suspects sabotage of the submarine cable between Craig, East Bank Demerara and Vriesland, West Bank Demerara.
“Our technicians are on-site and are working to restore service as soon as possible. Call 0908 or email [email protected] if you have information related to this widespread disruption We apologize for this unnecessary inconvenience,” she said.
The affected West Demerara villages are:
1. Vreed-en-Hoop
2. Best
3. Windsor Forest
4. Fellowship
5. Cornella Ida/ Anna Catherina
6. Leonora/ Uitvlugt
7. ZEEBURG
8. Meten-Meer-Zorg
9. Tuschen
10. Parika
11. Wales