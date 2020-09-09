17-year old killed, cycle burnt while on his way to West Berbice farm

A 17-year old boy was killed Wednesday morning at Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice while he was on his way to his farm, police said.

He has been identified as Haresh Singh of Number 3 Village.

Police say he left home on his motorcycle to attend his farm in the Backdam of No. 3 Village. His relatives told police that some time after ,his relatives saw smoke arising from the backdam. On enquiring, they say they discovered the body of Haresh Singh lying motionless and bleeding from the nose. His motorcycle was also discovered burnt.

The Guyana Police Force suggested that Mr. Singh’s death was linked to the killing of Isaiah and Joel Henry whose mutilated bodies were found on a coconut estate in the backlands of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice last Sunday.

“This murder happened, even as we assured citizens that we will leave no stones unturned during the investigation,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force assured that it would probe Mr. Singh’s death in the same way as the Henrys. “The Force wishes to go on record to say that it will pursue the investigation of Haresh Singh with the same intensity it did for Joel and Isaiah Henry and will most certainly bring the perpetrators to justice,” the force said.

Police are on the ground and continuing the investigation into Singh’s murder.