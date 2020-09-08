Soldiers join police in clearing West Berbice Road

Soldiers were Tuesday morning called out to help police clear the West Berbice Public Road, after the civilian law enforcement agency was not entirely successful the night before.

Police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor says while people have tried replacing debris, most of the roadway is cleared.

He says debris was removed from 16 villages stretching from Number Three Village to Lichfield Village.

Mr. Andries-Junor says there was no resistance and so no teargas or pellets were fired Tuesday morning, but in some instances residents have attempted to replace debris.

Police Monday night fired teargas and pellets to disperse people on the West Coast Berbice public road. Several persons were injured.

Assistant Commissioner Andries-Junor said the police force was appealing to residents, though aggrieved at the killing of Isaiah and Joel Henry over the weekend, not to block the road. ‘”Notwithstanding, the Force is once again calling on all residents to remain calm during this time, as investigations into the killing of the two teenagers continue. Five persons have been arrested thus far and are currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.,” police said in a late night statement.

The Joint Services met on Monday to assess the situation and, according to a police statement, also noted that the gatherings breached the COVID-19 guidelines.