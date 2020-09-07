Three arrested for killing of West Berbice youths

Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie on Monday announced that three persons have been arrested in connection with the killing and mutilation of two youths aback Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice where they had gone to pick coconuts.

Mr. Hoppie said those detained include the owner of the coconut estate close to where the bodies were found, a handyman who works at the estate and his brother. Dead are 18-year old Joel Henry,a labourer and 16-year old Isaiah Henry, a student of Lots 26 and 32 Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice

The Police Commissioner said detectives were combing the area for any evidence that might be linked and that “every available technology” would be used to help solve the crime. Mr. Hoppie declined to say whether there have been any confessions. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said “they are assisting with investigations” but did not divulge any details.

He said no murder weapon has been found so far.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn stressed the importance of resuming law and order in the area by having the protesters and burning debris removed from the Number 5 West Coast Berbice Public Road.

He stopped short of saying that the road would be cleared later Monday, but indicated that police have moved additional “assets” into the area. “We have to bring things back to a more peaceful situation and to allow the opportunity for the police force as a whole to access areas to do their investigations,” Mr. Benn said.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, police said Isaiah Henry’s body was seen lying on his back with his head pointing in an eastern direction and feet pointing west. The body was clad in gray short pants, light green long sleeve jersey and bare footed. A wound was seen on his throat, two to his left side head, one on his forehead and one to the left side chin. Joel Henry’s body was found with the upper half in a hole. The body was clad in a black long pants, green long sleeve jersey with white fine strip and bare footed. The body bore a mark around his throat and bruises on the fingers of his right hand.