Bodies of killed youths found aback West Berbice village; residents block road

Multiple sources are confirming that the bodies of two males were Sunday afternoon found aback Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice.

Opposition parliamentarian, Vinceroy Jordon said the boys were “brutally murdered” as their bodies bore chop and stab wounds and their limbs seemed broken.

Mr. Jordon said the bodies were discovered at about 3 PM by a search party of residents and police. He said angry residents of Number 5 village began blocking the West Berbice Public Road.

A police officer alerted his colleagues that residents of neighbouring Number 1 and Number 2 villages also joined the protest.

Former Public Security Minister and Leader of the Alliance For Change ( AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan expressed concern that the incident could be a potential flashpoint. Mr. Ramjatram said the lads, 16 and 19 years old, were from No 5 Village.

A police officer confirmed that two bodies were found aback Cotton Tree but said details were sketchy as crime scene detectives were still at the scene.

Mr. Ramjattan said he learned that the teenage boys left their homes at Number 3 Village to go to the backdam but when they did not return, a search party was mounted.

Up to 6:50 PM, the Guyana Police Force spokesman had no details and the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum did not take calls to his mobile phone.

At 7:21 PM, a police spokesman said “at this time we can confirm that two persons were killed at Cotton Tree West Coast Berbice, but I am still awaiting the details.”