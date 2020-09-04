No heavy duty vehicles allowed on Demerara Harbour Bridge until 2 PM today

Heavy-duty vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Demerara Harbour Bridge at the moment.

Authorities say that category of vehicles is expected to begin crossing again at 2 O’clock this afternoon.

The sources say a major structural problem has developed, causing the Demerara Harbour Bridge to prevent heavy duty vehicles from crossing the east-west thoroughfare.

The officials say while heavy duty traffic is expected to resume at 2 O’clock this afternoon, it does not mean that the problem will be fixed by then.