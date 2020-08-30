Paediatrician Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo dies

Well-known Guyanese pediatrician, Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo died this morning at the Balwant Singh Hospital.

He was rushed there for emergency treatment.

Details are sketchy, but a senior medical doctor confirmed that Dr. Chatterdeo passed away.

Dr. Chatterdeo started off his career in the medical profession as a pharmacist and later went on to study medicine at the University of Guyana.

He later pursued a Masters of Medicine, specialising in paediatrics, at the University of Guyana.

Dr. Chatterdeo practised in the public and private sector. He was also a lecturer at the University of Guyana.