Trio held for GYD$1.2 million cigarette heist from Wakenaam businessman

Three men were arrested in connection with the theft of 350 cartons of cigarettes worth GYD$1.2 million from an 81-year old businessman of 22 Good Success, Wakenaam Island, Essequibo River, police said.

Investigators said one of the suspects is from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo and the two others are from Wakenaam and 318 cartons of cigarettes and eight packs of cigarettes were recovered Friday afternoon from the Good Success Centre Ground

The robbery victim is Noon Persaud. He told police that between 6:30 PM Thursday and 5:30 AM Friday, he secured his cigarettes along with other items in the tray of motor Lorry # GKK 5673 which was parked under a shed in his yard, and retired to bed.

Mr. Persaud said when he awoke Friday morning, he “observed a portion of his back fence, which is made out of zinc, bent. He then made checks in the tray of his canter and observed all the cigarettes missing and then raised an alarm after which he reported the matter to Sans Souci Police Station.”