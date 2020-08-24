ExxonMobil drilling deepest exploratory well offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil has begun drilling its deepest well in Guyana to a depth of 8,000 metres of water in search of another oil field in the lucrative basin that has so far yielded several commercial discoveries.

“We started drilling the Tanager-1 in the Kaieteur Block offshore Guyana about two weeks ago,” an ExxonMobil spokeswoman told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 /Demerara Waves Online News on Monday.

The Maritime Administration’s notice to mariners gives a timeline of the end of October to be aware of the limits around the drillship, Stena Carron..

Tanaga-1’s depth is superseding Ranger-2 in the Stabroek Block which had been drilled in a water depth of 2,747.6m.

Exxon operates the block with a 35% stake, Ratio owns 25%, Cataleya Energy has 25%, and Hess holds a 15% stake in the Kaieteur block.

Westmount, which owns stakes in Ratio and Cataleya, says the drilling will last 90 days.

Already, ExxonMobil has made more than 16 discoveries offshore Guyana.

Chairman of Westmount Energy Ltd; Gerard Walsh says the Tanager-1 is the first well in a potential multi-well drilling campaign being operated by ExxonMobil on the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks over the next 6 to 12 months.