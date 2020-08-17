Mechanic burnt severely during fiery boat explosion

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion that destroyed a vessel and injured one man on the Berbice River.

Police say the fibre-glass vessel named Grady White was moored at the New Amsterdam stelling and was being refuelled by Fizul Adams, a mechanic.

Investigators were told that while refueling the vessel using a built in pump, fuel spilled on the stern of the boat after the fuel tank overflowed.

The police say subsequently a fire started followed by a loud explosion, which threw Mr. Adams overboard.

Shortly after the entire vessel was engulfed in flames and was destroyed.

Mr. Adams was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he is admitted suffering second degree burns.

Fire fighters have since extinguished the blaze.