Man stabbed to death, 3 children and 2 sisters injured

A man has been stabbed to death and two sisters and three young children, including a one-year old, have been injured

Police say they are investigating an alleged murder committed on 55-year old Ramdat Singh called Shami, a labourer of Bat Creek, Upper Pomeroon River and formerly of Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast, which occurred in Thursday, August 13 at 3 PM at Bat Creek.

“Information revealed that Singh was attacked by the suspect and stabbed several times about his body after which he fell to the ground.

The suspect, having stabbed the deceased, then attacked his two sisters and three children and wounded them also, before making good his escape,” police said.

Police added that the woman and the three children were stabbed about the body, while the other woman’s throat was slashed.

The females are reportedly ages 22 and the children are ages 6,3 and 1.

The deceased, along with the injured persons, were placed in a boat and rushed to the Charity Hospital where Singh was pronounced dead.

The injured persons were all transferred to the Suddie Hospital where two of them were rushed to the theatrr for emergency surgery.

The other three were all treated by a doctor and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition.