Updated: Four killed in East Coast Demerara smash-up

Four persons were killed in a road accident involving a car and a lorry on the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara, police said.

Those dead are the driver of the car Chris Bradshaw, 35, of Queenstown, Georgetown, Lynden Pryce, 54, of South Vryheid’s Lust East Coast Demerara,an unidentified woman believed to be about 30 years old, and an unidentified man believed to be about 30 years old .

The accident occurred at about 5:55 PM.

They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead.

Their bodies were all escorted to Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and autopsies.

Police say that the car was proceeding west along the northern driving lane of the southern carriageway at a fast rate of speed and while negotiating a right bend the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the median and ended up on the northern carriageway into the path of motor lorry which was proceeding east on the southern driving lane on the northern carriageway.

Traffic Department investigators say the driver of the lorry and the other occupants received injuries about their bodies and were taken to the Woodlands Hospital and Mercy Hospital in conscious condition where they were all seen and examined by a doctor on duty.