Lethem policemen arrested for allegedly raping teacher

By Samuel Sukhnandan

Two police officers have been accused of raping a 20-year-old female in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper-Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

Regional Police Commander, Superintendent Keithon King confirmed with News Talk Radio 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online on Wednesday that the two officers are currently under close arrest.

Mr. King said the report was lodged with the police on Thursday at 10:30 hrs and an immediate investigation followed.

The victim, a teacher, accused the two policemen of raping her in Industrial Site, Lethem on Wednesday night, while they were on patrol in the area.

A medical report has been obtained and charges will likely be laid shortly thereafter.

Investigations continue.