Puran’s Waste Disposal worker crushed to death

A Puran Brothers Inc. sanitation worker was killed early Tuesday morning when a canter plowed into the back of the garbage truck the worker was riding on.

The accident, on Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara, was reported around 5:30 hrs, says Police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan.

The victim has been identified as Zameer Isefahani, 45, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Police say investigations reveal that the garbage truck was stationary on the northern side of the northern carriageway, collecting garbage while Isefahani was standing at the rear of the truck, when a canter which was proceeding east along the said road at a fast rate of speed collided with the said porter and pinned him into the rear of the stationary lorry.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the canter and the occupant Wendell Cort, 46, of Kuru Kururu Soesdyke Linden Highway who received injuries about their bodies were assisted out of the lorry in a conscious condition and taken to the GPHC where they were treated and admitted patients in the Male Surgical Ward.

Ramlakhan said the driver suffered a heart attack and other injuries while the occupant suffered a fractured right leg.

This is the third fatal accident to have occured in recent times on the major East Coast Demerara highway.