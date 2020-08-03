Soldier among three killed in Corentyne road accident, policeman fails breathalyser test

A Guyana Defence Force soldier is among three persons killed in a three-vehicle smash-up late last night on the Whim Public Road, Corentyne, East Berbice.

He is Quacy Lewis who also lived at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice.

The others, who died, are 21-year old Jessica Leitch of Rose Hall Town, and 25-year old Reon Moriah of 8 Circle Street, Corriverton, Berbice.

The accident occurred at about 11:30 Sunday night.

All of the occupants , who died, were in a car driven by a 21-year old police constable of Scottsburg, Corriverton.

He failed a breathalyser test.

The accident involved a lorry and two cars.

Police said the accident involved motor lorry # GJJ 5939 driven by a 43 – year- old of Whim Village Corentyne, motor car # PGG 9262 driven by a 19 -year- old of Liverpool Village, Corentyne and motor car # PWW 582 driven by the police constable.

“Enquiries disclosed that motor lorry GJJ 5939 was proceeding west on the southern side of the road whilst motor car PGG 9262 was proceeding in the opposite direction on the northern side of the road.

It was alleged by the driver of the lorry that he was about to park on the said southern parapet when motor car PGG 9262 collided with the right rear wheel of the lorry and shortly after motor car PWW 582 which was proceeding west on the southern side of the road collided with the rear of the said lorry,” police said in a statement.