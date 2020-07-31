Political, religious, race relations organisations call for unity, peace on Eid-ul-Adha

As Guyana observes Eid-ul-Adha today (Friday) Guyanese leaders, political and religious organizations have all come together to call for greater unity, peace and togetherness among Guyanese, especially in light of the tense political situation.

President David Granger has called for greater harmony among all Guyanese.

“I pray that the outpouring of charity and concern for others, which is characteristic of Eid-ul-Adha, will promote greater harmony in our beloved country! I wish all Guyanese, but especially our Islamic community, a peaceful and joyous Eid-ul-Adha,” he said in his Eid-ul-Adha message.

According to him, Guyanese, today, are becoming more caring, considerate and compassionate people. “We are working towards living in an inclusive society in which everyone, regardless of race, religion or region of residence will be respected and no one will feel excluded or marginalised.”

Eid-ul- Adha is one of Islam’s two greatest feasts. Also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” it pays tribute to the willingness of Prophet Ibraham to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his obedience to God. It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest sites in Saudi Arabia.

“Eid-ul-Adha is observed throughout our country with the offering of prayers and the distribution of food, usually the meat of a sacrificial lamb, and alms to the less fortunate in society. These expressions of generosity to the poor and needy strengthen the chords of cohesion among people in our country. They demonstrate our common humanity and concern for others. They are a manifestation of our collective endeavour to build a more equitable society where everyone will be treated with dignity and respect,” he added.

Meanwhile, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in their message to mark the occasion said the inspiring messages of Eid-ul-Adha are pertinent to the spiritual advancement of all mankind which redounds in peace and togetherness and it exemplifies humane characteristics of generosity, morality and love for others, especially the less fortunate.

“In a diverse society like Guyana where religious boundaries are often transcended, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalyzing and strengthening bonds among our people but also in forging a better understanding and appreciation of our rich cultures and religious practices. As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate in traditional ways, the occasion once again brings into focus the many sacrifices Guyanese have and continue to make for self-advancement and nation-building with the common objective of a better life and future for all,” the statement added.

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), an organisation established to promote ethnic harmony and security in Guyana, in its message urged all Guyanese to reflect on the significance of the occasion and to work towards heeding its universal message which is most beneficial to the advancement of all humanity.

“To achieve a particular goal, it would take commitment, hard work and sacrifice. As we work together as a nation to achieve the goal of national harmony and good relations, it will necessitate all to recommit to this effort for the good of our nation so that our motto of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” can be truly observed.”

Meanwhile, in explaining the significance of this occasion, the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) it prays for peaceful co-existence in Guyana and the entire world. “Change begins with the person in the mirror. Our actions must prove that we mean no ill to anyone and we are all part of one humanity. Each one of us has to be the change that we desire. Change yourself in order to set an example which encourages others to change,” the organisation said.

