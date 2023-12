Last Updated on Friday, 8 December 2023, 14:29 by Denis Chabrol

BREAKING NEWS: 6.5 percent backpay for 54,000 government employees.

One-month tax-free bonus for 12,000 members of the Disciplined Services. They include civilian employees of the Guyana Defence Force for the first time.

Overall, it will amount to GYD$9 billion in Disposable Income.