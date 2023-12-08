GDF soldiers still alive – senior security sector officials

Last Updated on Friday, 8 December 2023, 8:01 by Denis Chabrol

The two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers, who survived Wednesday’s helicopter crash deep in the country’s jungle, were Friday morning still alive and were waiting to be airlifted from the crash site once the weather improves, according to senior security sector officials.

“Both are well,” according to a high-ranking military officer.

Friday morning’s assurance that both Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson are alive followed overnight social media posts that Mr Crawford succumbed to his injuries.

A senior security official also told Demerara Waves Online News that Lt. Crawford and Cpl. Jackson did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Five soldiers perished in Wednesday’s crash about 30 miles east of Arau on the Guyana-Venezuela border crashed into a mountain and burnt. They are Brigadier Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.