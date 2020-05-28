1 dead, 3 injured in East Coast Demerara accident

One person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday mid-morning collision between a mini-bus and another vehicle (RAV4) on the East Coast Lilliendal Southern Carriageway.

Dead is 45 year old Sabita Sookhoo of Lusignan village. Injured are 44-year old Anita Ramjit of Lusignan, 44-year old Marlyn Wilson of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara and 45-year old Mohan Mangal of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara.

The driver of the RAV4 who spoke with News Talk Radio says the mini-bus pulled into his lane to stop for a passenger which caused the collision.

He was also taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained.

Patrick Edwards driver of the mini-bus says he was approaching a corner on the corner lane to stop for a passenger when he felt an impact to the side of the bus which caused it to topple.

Edwards says two of his passengers were injured as a result.

Edwards was taken into police custody as police continued their investigation.