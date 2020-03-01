Prisoner escapes from Mazaruni prison

A prisoner, who is a trustee at the Mazaruni Prison, Saturday afternoon escaped from that penal facility.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Punch of Lot 28 El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice.

Punch was serving a nine-year jail term for simple larceny and attempted larceny.

The Guyana Police Force says he escaped from the Mazaruni Prison while attending to livestock at the back of the prison.

The escapee is said to be dark brown in complexion, slim, tall with a tattoo of clasped hands and a scripture from the bible on his left arm, hair on chest and scars on his upper back.

Police said that at about 2pm a prison officer “supervised and escorted” the escapee along with six other prisoners to the prison dairy farm to attend to the livestocks.

While there the escapee stated he wanted to urinate in some nearby bushes and (at) about 16:30hrs when the officer was rounding up the prisoners to leave, he noticed the prisoner missing.