Two charged with drug trafficking

Two men were Monday remanded after being charged with being in possession of and trafficking in cocaine and cannabis.

Christopher Garraway and Randy Chester appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court to answer to the charge.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison until January 29 when the case comes up for hearing again.

Four men were arrested after the Custom and Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted a truck on Mandela Avenue on Thursday 16 January, 2020.

Two labourers were released after investigators determined that they had no knowledge or connection to the offence.

The fertilizer laden truck destined for Berbice was intercepted and searched by CANU officers.

CANU says two white salt bags of the suspected narcotics were found to contain 40 parcels totalling 22 kilograms of marijuana and two parcels totalling two and a half kilograms of cocaine.