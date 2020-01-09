Turkish former boss of Princess Ramada Hotel wanted police

Former General Manager of the Princess Ramada Hotel, Ugur Turetgen is wanted by Guyanese police to assist their probe into alleged fraud and immigration violation.

No details were provided.

Turetgen’s last known address was given by police as Track ‘B’ Block ‘Z’, Providence, East Bank Demerara which is the same address for the Princess Hotel.

Police said “all information will be treated with the strictest confidence” about the 44-year old white man.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ugur Turetgen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.