Fire destroys Guinness Bar

Guinness Bar and food court in Lodge, Georgetown- was gutted by fire, leaving millions of dollars in losses and several persons jobless, business representatives said.

News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 Mhz FM/ Demerara Waves Online News was told that all of the stocks and furniture were destroyed.

Representatives estimate the losses at GYD$15 million.

Representatives of the entity believed that the fire was of electrical origin.

The fire was contained to the lower flat of the concrete building located at Joseph Pollydore (D’urban) Street, Lodge.

At least 10 workers are now on the breadline, and Guinness Bar officials said they were unsure when the entity would be reopened.

Guinness Bar has been in operation for the past 17 years in operations.

Owner of the Guinness Bar, Troy Mendonca said the landlord called and informed him of the fire at around 7:15 PM.

He said the business was secured at 5 pm Sunday afternoon.