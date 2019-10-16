2 arrested for 42 kilo marijuana bust at Parika

Two men of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, were arrested by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit agents after they were allegedly found with 42 kilogrammes of marijuana.

The anti-drug agency said 39-year old Shafeek Latif and 35-year old Naresh Totaram were arrested at Parika Public Road East Bank Essequibo on October 15 during an early morning search.

CANU said both men were in a Toyota Corolla Spacio motor car “when it was interdicted by the ranks with two bulky salt bags containing the suspected narcotic in the back seat”.