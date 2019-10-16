France-headquartered company wins multimillion dollar seawater treatment contract in Guyana

Veolia Water Technologies, through its subsidiary VWS Westgarth Ltd, says it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by SBM Offshore for the supply of a seawater treatment package for the Liza Unity FPSO, located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The award is for the design and procurement of equipment with construction technical assistance for a seawater treatment plant sized for 263,244 BPD (41,856 m3/day) of low sulphate water and 31,700 BPD (5,040 m3/day) of reverse osmosis process water for the Liza Unity floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which will operate in the Liza Field, offshore Guyana.

The company says seawater system, provided as two fully-integrated process modules, incorporates the sulphate reduction (SR) nano-filtration membrane process to selectively remove barium and strontium from the injected seawater, preventing the formation of barium or strontium scale in the reservoir or production pipe internals. The SR process leaves the other salts (sodium, chloride, etc.) substantially unaffected, maintaining the stability and permeability of the oil reservoir formation clays.

This is the twelfth contract awarded from SBM Offshore to Veolia and can be attributed to the successes of previous projects executed for the company. Liza Unity FPSO will be the largest capacity FPSO that SBM Offshore has designed. The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of 1,633 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Liza Unity is a strategic project for SBM Offshore and VWS Westgarth’s knowledge and experience on water treatment systems will be of key importance for the success of the development. The exceptional collaboration and teamwork already put in place by both companies have formed a solid base for a safe and quality-driven delivery of the project scope.

VWS Westgarth is listed as a world leader in sulphate removal systems.

In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy.

Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018.