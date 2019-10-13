Women among several arrested for gun, drugs at 3 East Demerara villages

Two women are among five persons who were arrested on Sunday during cordon-and-search operations at three East Coast Demerara villages.

The Guyana Police Force said the searches were conducted between 6 am and 8 am at Vryheid’s Lust, Montrose, Nabacilis and Plaisance villages.

Police said an unlicensed pistol with a live matching round, 300 grammes of suspected cocaine, and 45 grammes of suspected cannabis were seized.

A police superintendent spearheaded the intelligence-led operations.

Only last week, Police Corporal Quincy Bacchus was one of two persons charged with being in possession of 24,000 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Bacchus was granted GYD$300,000 bail, while his co-accused, Ramon Singh, was refused bail.

They are to appear in court on November 8.