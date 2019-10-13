Unidentified man strangled, suspected killer arrested

A man was strangled to death outside the Leader of the Opposition’s Office on Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown late Saturday night.

Police are still trying to identify him, and they have since asked the public to assist with his name and address.

However, the suspected killer, who was chased by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police, has been identified as 24-year old Ishaka John of 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia.

Records show that John has had several brushes with the law.

The Guyana Police Force says the unidentified man and John were seen scuffling and John allegedly wrapped a belt around the victim’s neck and strangled him.

The incident occurred at 9:40 Saturday night.

At the time of his death, the victim was wearing a pair short camouflage pants, a blue jersey and a pair of fawn Clarks.