Chief Elections Officer admitted to Caribbean Heart Institute

The Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield was Tuesday afternoon admitted to the Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI), well-placed sources disclosed.

The sources said Lowenfield already underwent a series of tests as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

He reportedly left Tuesday afternoon’s meeting with the Guyana Elections Commission prematurely after complaining of feeling unwell.

This is the second time in about one year that Lowenfield has been admitted to the CHI.

The Chief Elections Officer has fallen ill ahead of a crucial meeting of the seven-member commission scheduled for Thursday. Policymakers are expected to consider, among other things, the talks held earlier Tuesday with a delegation from the People’s Progressive Party led by its General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo.