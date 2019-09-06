Crime Chief cleared of criminal conduct- Police Commissioner

Deputy Police Commissioner, Lyndon Alves has been cleared of any criminal offence, but Police Commissioner Leslie James suggested that his resumption of duty would depend on clearing up of some administrative matters.

“He has been cleared of any criminal conduct,” James told reporters. Pressed on when Alves would be back on the job, the Police Commissioner would only say that other administrative issues were being addressed.

Alves was sent on administrative leave in June, 2019 to pave the way for a probe into serious allegations.

In Berbice, following the shooting death of three armed men, who had allegedly been engaged in a violent crime spree in Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), reports are that the telephone numbers of policemen were found in cellular phones that had been in possession of the bandits.

Alves, Hoppie, Maxine Graham and Paul Williams were appointed Deputy Police Commissioners in August 2018 to serve under Police Commissioner Leslie James who was elevated to that position at the same time.

Alves is a former senior commanding officer of the Presidential Guard.