Probe into alleged dismissal of 3 public service officials set for next week

An investigation into the purported dismissal of three employees of the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of the Public Service is set to begin on Monday, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon said Friday.

He said the three employees are contracted by the Guyana government. They were fired by recently-appointed Public Service Minister, Tabita Sarabo-Halley.

According to Harmon, the trio has since been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the inquiry to be conducted by Lance Carberry.

That probe is expected to take one week, the Director General added.

The alleged dismissal of the officials came at a time when there are concerns that former Culture Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony’s daughter would no longer be required to serve Guyana after obtaining a scholarship to study medicine overseas.

Harmon said that was one of the matters likely to form part of the investigation.