15-year old boy shot at Ghetto Flex Bar, Albouystown

A 15 year-old boy is injured following a Phagwah Day holiday shooting which occurred at Ghetto Flex Bar, Albouystown, Georgetown.

The boy of Lot 26 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens and his condition was listed as stable.

The incident occurred between 1630 hours and 1700 hours on Thursday.

The Guyana Police Force said the boy told investigators he was at Albouystown ‘playing’ Phagwah when two identifiable males were in an argument and they pulled guns at each other.

“Upon seeing that he jumped over the counter and he heard a gunshot rang out and felt a burning to his right side shoulder followed by blood running from the said shoulder,” police said.

No arrests were made at the time and police are investigating.